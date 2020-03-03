Some Airlines Are Offering Travel Waivers Over Coronavirus Concerns

Several U.S. airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees for domestic travel as concerns rise about coronavirus:

JetBlue will waive cancellation/change and cancellation fees on all recent bookings made between Feb. 27-March 11 that are traveling through June 1.

American Airlines will waive change fees for tickets purchased between March 1 and March 16. American Airlines is handing out travel waivers to cities in South Korea, China, and Italy.

Alaska Airlines will waiver tickets purchased between Feb. 27 and March 12 for travel through June 1. Customers must follow through changes by year end, or they can outright cancel in which the money can be used for a future flight.

Delta Air Lines will waive change fees for trips to Italy, China, and South Korea through April 30.

United Airlines is refunding/waiving change fees on flights that fly to areas affected by the coronavirus (Cities in China, South Korea and Italy).

Amtrak will waive change fees on all existing and new reservations for tickets purchased by April 30.