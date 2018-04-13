Social Media In Huge Debate Over Mayochup

Heinz has introduced a new product they’re calling Mayochup, which is exactly what it sounds like Heinz mayonnaise, combined with Heinz ketchup.

Right now the product is only being sold in Middle East states, but the company is holding a vote as to whether it should be introduced in the U.S.

Folks have taken to social media to voice their thoughts, with some thinking it’s disgusting, others liking the idea, and still more thinking it’s a rip off of fry sauce.

