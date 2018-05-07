SNL Skit Pokes Fun of LeBron and 'The Other Cavaliers'

SNL poked fun at Cleveland's need for LeBron and 'The Other Cavaliers'. Click here for the Youtube link!

Video of Cut for Time: Cleveland Cavs Promo - SNL

Saturday Night Live couldn't air this short because of time issues. But they posted it on Youtube, and we're wondering why they didn't air this video in the first place?

Game 4 is happening tonight in Cleveland with a tipoff at 8:30. Are you traveling downtown? There's been some traffic updates, here's the article we wrote about it!