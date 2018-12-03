Sleep News: Losing Just Two Hours of Sleep Makes You Angrier

New research revelas that losing just two hours of sleep in a night makes us angrier! Apparently this study is the first to prove this even though it makes logical sense!

Iowa State University researchers spilt into two groups: one had normal amounts of sleep while others had their sleep reduced down by two to four hours. Both groups then rated different things while listening to nasty noise backgrounds. It was created to imitate uncomfortable conditions and hopefully stimulate anger.

There's another reason that I need my sleep!