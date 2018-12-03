Sleep News: Losing Just Two Hours of Sleep Makes You Angrier

So that explains it...!

December 3, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

New research revelas that losing just two hours of sleep in a night makes us angrier! Apparently this study is the first to prove this even though it makes logical sense! 

Iowa State University researchers spilt into two groups: one had normal amounts of sleep while others had their sleep reduced down by two to four hours. Both groups then rated different things while listening to nasty noise backgrounds. It was created to imitate uncomfortable conditions and hopefully stimulate anger. 

There's another reason that I need my sleep! 

Tags: 
sleep
study
research

Upcoming Events

06 Dec
Bob Seger's Final Tour Coming To Quicken Loans Arena Quicken Loans Arena
07 Dec
2018 Rainbow Radiothon Trisha O'Brien Pavilion at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
08 Dec
Ingrid Michaelson Coming To The Agora The Agora
09 Dec
Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions: Greatest Hits & Holiday Favorites powered by OmegaXL Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
15 Dec
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A parody by Dan and Jeff Market Square at Crocker Park
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Tri C Alex Johnson WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle Calls In About His Inventionasium! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jason and Jane Middaugh Talk About Their Homemade LEGO Christmas Story House Design WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview The Couple Who Went Viral Due To Baker Mayfield! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle from The Inventionasium Stops By The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes