Sixth Cleveland Script Sign Is Now Up At The Foundry In The West Flats!

Can't wait to get some pictures!

August 13, 2018
You've probably seen the script 'Cleveland' sign right? Well here's a look to rejog your memory!

A new one just opened at The Foundry. Destination Cleveland now has six script signs for photography lovers. The other five? Edgewater Park, North Coast Harbor, Tremont, Euclid Beach and the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are home to the other locations!

The Foundry is located on Columbus Road in the West Flats

