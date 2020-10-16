Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Show Dropping On Christmas Day!

Shonda Rhimes’ first project with Netflix is finally has a premiere date.

“Bridgerton” is a period drama set in England’s Regency era, from 1811 to 1820. Based on a series of historical romance novels by Julia Quinn, it follows the story of Daphne Bridgerton – played by Phoebe Dynevor – as she makes her debut in London society and searches for a husband. She soon crosses paths with the dashing Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. Julie Andrews narrates the scandals as the mysterious Lady.

The diverse cast includes Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, and Adjoa Andoh. Look for “Bridgerton” to drop on the streaming giant on Christmas Day.