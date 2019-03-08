The Shawshank Redemption Cast To Reunite In Mansfield For 25th Movie Anniversary!

The Shawshank Redemption turns 25 years old and to celebrate the movie, The Shawshank Trail is hosting a special event in Mansfield on August 16th-18th. There will be events, tours and cast member appearences.

Here's the cast confirmed to be in attendence:

Bob Gunton (Warden Norton)

William Sadler (Heywood)

Mark Rolston (Bogs)

Frank Medrano (Fat Ass)

Alfonso Freeman (Red’s Mugshot and Fresh Fish Guy)

Scott Mann (Glenn Quentin)

Renee Blaine (Linda Dufresne)

Claire Slemmer (Bank Teller)

A schedule of the 25th Anniversary events, ticket prices and actors attending will be soon posted on the The Shawshank Trail’s Facebook page.