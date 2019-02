Take a look at the new chicken offering:

PSA: Chick’n Bites have officially landed at most Shacks nationwide! These crispy pieces of hand-breaded all-natural chicken breast (antibiotic-free + fresh, never frozen) are shakin' up the nugget game. -- Enjoy 'em with our Shack-made Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce! -- pic.twitter.com/SO6OLLvUEt