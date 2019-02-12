Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale Officially Premiering On June 5th

Oh we can't WAIT! Praise be.

It's official: June 5th will be the premire date for the much anticipated Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale! Check out the official announcement below and the first teaser trailer as well: 

