Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale Officially Premiering On June 5th
Oh we can't WAIT! Praise be.
February 12, 2019
It's official: June 5th will be the premire date for the much anticipated Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale! Check out the official announcement below and the first teaser trailer as well:
June 5. #WakeUp #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/9IxFpEG4sc— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) February 11, 2019
Our turn. #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/uzJxJJF27o— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) February 3, 2019