Science Says We Start Turning Into Our Moms At Age 33, Dads at 34

A new study from the United Kingdom surveyed more than 2,000 people. The survey asked about when they started to feel and act more like their moms and dads. Some of questions included were when they started to read and watch the same media as their parents, to just liking the same things and using the same sayings that they rolled their eyes at as kids.

And it turns out, more than half (52%) started acting like their moms between 30 and 35 and another 26% made it to between 35 and 40, and a lucky 10% managed to hold out until after 40. And if it makes you feel any better, men start turning into their dads around age 34, too.

Why does this happen? Research De Silva explains that it's because of becoming a parent. By having families, we reflect the way we were raised.