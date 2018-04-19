Scandal Is Ending Tonight!

After seven seasons, Scandal is coming to a close. Kerry Washington, who plays the communications specialist Olivia Pope will be retiring her white hat, tonight at 10pm on ABC.

Scandal's earlier seasons are available on Netflix and Hulu. Creator and producer Shonda Rhimes is still on television with her big splash, "Grey's Anatomy" and her more recent effort, "How To Get Away With Murder" which just finished it's fourth season.

The show has a 64/100 on Metacritic, but has scored 89-100 on the various seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. In it's prime, Scandal was watched by 12-13 million Americans and placed #8 on television in it's fourth season (2014-2015).

What do you think is going to happen on tonight's finale?