Saved By The Bell Reunion In The Works?

September 4, 2019
Mario Lopez, aka AC Slater on the show Saved By The Bell, admits they have talked about rebooting of the hit 90s American sitcom. The one issue: the age of the cast! 

"Obviously we couldn't be in high school still, so you'd have to be creative with the premise. But it's fun to think about. And who knows? You never say never..."

Mark-Paul Gosselaar who starred as Zack Morris added: "There's talks, there's always talks. I just heard recently there's talks. We know about it. All three of us know about it, this person that's going to tackle it."

Elizabeth Berkley, the actress behind Jessie Spano, said if there was a reunion, it "has to be right."

Lopez said that everyone was open to the idea, but no story has been finalized for this reunion.

