Sandusky Picked as a "Top 10 Coastal Town" by USA Today's Readers Choice 2019
You can vote for Sandusky so it takes home first place!
April 11, 2019
Shoutout to Sandusky who has been nominated as one of the top ten coastal towns in the country!
USA Today writes that 'Sandusky is one of Ohio’s best lakeside escapes. Visitors will find a revitalized downtown district with plenty of shopping and dining options, recreation on Lake Erie, wine tasting and some of the world’s best rollercoasters at Cedar Point.'