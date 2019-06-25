Samuel Jackson Is NOT Happy About The New Spiderman Movie Poster

Yikes!

June 25, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Samuel Jackson noticed that his character Fury was wearing an eyepatch on the WRONG EYE in a new poster for Spiderman: Far From Home. 

The patch belongs on his LEFT eye and not on the right! Check out the tweets and picture of the poster below.

