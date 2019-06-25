Samuel Jackson Is NOT Happy About The New Spiderman Movie Poster
Yikes!
June 25, 2019
Samuel Jackson noticed that his character Fury was wearing an eyepatch on the WRONG EYE in a new poster for Spiderman: Far From Home.
The patch belongs on his LEFT eye and not on the right! Check out the tweets and picture of the poster below.
Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual FUCK IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/FLVNAQjIjl— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 24, 2019
-- @SamuelLJackson #farfromhome promos be like... pic.twitter.com/EmZcu1ORiq— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 24, 2019