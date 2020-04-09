Star Salutes: Front Line Workers

Shout out the people working on the front lines!

April 9, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Star102 wants to salute front line workers who are helping us get through the pandemic.

If you or know someone who is essential (a worker in health care, grocery store, delivery driver, etc.), let us know who they are and we will salute them!

If they are working on the front line and deserve recognition, we'll make sure they get it with a special on-air shout out.

Listen to First Responder Friday with Jen & Tim or listen for Star Salutes every hour from 8:05 am until 5:05 pm, Monday through Friday.

These people are heroes. Let's make their stories heard and #StayConnectedTogether.

