RUMOR: Jessica Biel and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Involved In A 'Facts of Life' Reboot!

So many comebacks are coming back, and this one takes the cake! A reboot or a spinoff of "The Facts of Life" is in the early stages at Sony Pictures TV and Leonardo DiCaprio's company 'Appian Way'. Jessica Biel and her company Iron Ocean Films are involved as well.

The studios declined comment. Now The Facts of Life is a spinoff of Diff'rent Strokes. Charlotte Rae, who just passed away at the age of 92, played Edna Garret who was a housemother, a dietatician and later a buisnesswoman who helped the school girls face realities in New York City.

What do you think? What would this reboot look like?