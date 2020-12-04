Rosabelle Mintz: Rainbow Stories 2020

It’s every mom’s worst nightmare—you deliver your sweet baby and discover there are complications. But things became even more frightening when mom, Jori Mintz, realized her own health was deteriorating quickly.

Jori had an emergency C-section, and developed infection which transferred to Rosa in the form of sepsis. She was then rushed to the NICU. During a routine examine, it was also discovered that Jori was hemorrhaging. Things went downhill from there when she was rushed into surgery and spent time in ICU. Jori wasn’t sure if Rosa and she would be here today, sharing this story, if it weren’t for the amazing people at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Rosa likes ballet, skiing, art, yoga, and outerspace. She wants to be a ballerina and an astronaut when she grows up. Rosa is curious about the world.

A trusted leader in pediatric health care for more than 125 years, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital consistently ranks among the top children’s hospitals in the nation. We are lucky to have Rainbow in our community.

You can help kids like Rosa by becoming a miracle maker and donating now!



To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS or text UHRainbow to 51555 to donate or click here to make an online donation