Rolling Stones Announce 2020 Tour -- Cleveland June 19th Stop

Save! That! Date!

February 6, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
The Rolling Stones

(Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

Jen & Tim Show
Local
Music News

The Rolling Stones are adding another leg to their No Filter tour. They'll be doing 15-cities across North America. The tour kicks off May 8th and goes till July 9th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10am.

Rolling Stones 2020 No Filter Tour
May 8th – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
May 12th – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
May 16th – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas
May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Rolling Stones

