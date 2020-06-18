Rocky River Is #8 on Wallethub's Top Ten Beach Towns (By A Lake)

WalletHub has relased their Best Beach Towns To Live In List, and here are the results thar are tallied by housing costs, beach water quality, weather, attractions, safety and more.

Shoutout to our local Rocky River for making the list!

Top Ten Beach Towns To Live In (Ocean)

Naples, FL Lahaina, HI Boca Raton, FL Newport Beach, CA Santa Monica, CA Sarasota, FL Kailua, HI Carlsbad, CA Encinitas, CA Vero Beach, FL

Top Ten Beach Towns To Live In (Lake)

Traverse City, MI Folsom, CA Redmond, WA Holland, MI Cornelius, NC Kirkland, WA Mercer Island, WA Rocky River, OH Davidson, NC Pewaukee, WI

See the whole list and the breakdowns at Wallethub's website!