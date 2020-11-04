Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Permanently Moving Ceremony To Fall

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will finally take place virtually this weekend, after being postponed due to the coronavirus. Well, now the organization has announced that the switch in schedule is going to be permanent.

The original Hall of Fame schedule had the organization announcing nominees in the fall, with the inductees being revealed at the beginning of the following year, and the induction taking place in April/May. Well, thanks to the pandemic that is going to change.

"We moved the timing of the ceremony,” Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, says. “We’re going to move the ceremony permanently so it’s in the fall of each year because of COVID.”

From now on, the nomination meetings will take place in January, with nominees announced in February, and then voting happening after that. The hope is to have next year’s ceremony take place in the fall.

A pre-recorded 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air Saturday on HBO. This year’s inductees include Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, T-Rex and The Doobie Brothers.