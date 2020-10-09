Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Lineup Announced

October 9, 2020
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 class will be inducted on November 7th and now we know who else will make an appearance:

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will introduce this year’s class: Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

Other artists will offer their own statements and assessments like: Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Billy Gibbons, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron and Nancy Wilson.

The hall has not announced who will speak for who, although it's quite confident that Diddy will speak for B.I.G., Hudson for Whitney, Springsteen about Jon Lanadu (receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award) and Henley about Irving Azoff (also receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award)

Save the date: it's airing on November 7th on HBO! 

 

 

