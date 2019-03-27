Rock & Roll Hall of Fame To Honor The Sax Man Throughout Cleveland On Indians Home Opener Monday
This is amazing, can't wait to hear it in the city
Cleveland's Sax Man, Maurice Reedus Jr., passed away last April at the age of 65. He was a legend that could usually be found playing tunes like the Spiderman theme track. He'd be out in the Gateway District following the events.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will honor the Sax Man's legacy by playing Reedus' rendition of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame" at the top of the hour from 10am to 7pm in speakers placed around Downtown Cleveland on Monday, April 1st. Monday is the Indians home opener, the game scheduled for 4:10.