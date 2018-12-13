The Rock Hall Announces The Class of 2019!
Let's see who got in...
December 13, 2018
Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies are in! Listen to the podcast for the official announcement!
