Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced

Here's the list:

January 15, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Rock Hall

JR Eaton/Entercom Cleveland

The 2020 Inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

