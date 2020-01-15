Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced
Here's the list:
January 15, 2020
The 2020 Inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.
