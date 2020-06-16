E-Scooters Are Back In Cleveland This Weekend

June 16, 2020
Cleveland public square
E-scooters will be back in Cleveland this weekend. They were approved for permanent use after a six-month test run last year.  They'll be allowed on the streets from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily, through Labor Day. They have a new top speed of 15 miles-per-hour.  

Scooter Rules To Remember:

  • No riding on sidewalks unless local law requires or permits - it endangers people that wanna walk freely
  • Riding on sidewalks is not allowed in business districts
  • Scooters can’t be used on streets with speed limits of 35+ mph unless there’s a bike lane
  • Riders must be at least 18 years old
  • Scooters must be parked in an upright position when riders are done with them
  • Scooters cannot be parked on sidewalks in ways that interfere with pedestrian traffic
  • Obey all traffic laws: Stop at red traffic lights, signal turns when possible, and avoid weaving or riding erratically
  • One rider per scooter
  • Riders are encouraged to wash their hands before and after riding, and to wipe down high touch surfaces like the handlebars before riding.

The City of Cleveland anticipates issuing permit renewals to Bird, Lime, Spin and Wheels.

 


 

