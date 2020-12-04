Richie Montgomery: Rainbow Stories 2020

Richie a 9 year old who continues to fight and defeat the odds. His parents are his biggest advocates and have created a special partnership with his 13 specialist at Rainbow to make sure Richie gets the best care.

Richie was born with a complex condition that affects his muscles, and at just two months old, he received a tracheostomy and feeding tube and used a ventilator to help him breath until the age of three.

A few years ago, the Montgomery family moved to Cleveland from Toledo to be closer to Rainbow. Moving Richie’s care to Rainbow was no small feat. He has 13 specialists, which meant 13 doctors to meet, 13 discussions of his medical needs, and 13 times they had to establish good communication and share their goals for Richie’s health.

The Montgomery family found great physicians in every specialty they needed at Rainbow!!!

