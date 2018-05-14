REVEALED! Complete List Of The Canceled And Renewed TV Shows For 2018

It’s that time of year when TV shows find out their fate for the fall.

Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” – which was cancelled by ABC after six seasons last spring – has been picked up by Fox.

– which was cancelled by ABC after six seasons last spring – has been picked up by Fox. Fox cancelled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” last week, but NBC rushed in to reclaim it. Apparently the show is produced by Universal TV – the peacock’s sister studio. NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said, “Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home.”

last week, but NBC rushed in to reclaim it. Apparently the show is produced by Universal TV – the peacock’s sister studio. NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said, “Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home.” CBS renewed “Criminal Minds,” “Elementary,” “Man with a Plan,” “Life in Pieces,” and “Instinct” for next season. But “Scorpion,” “Kevin Can Wait,” and “Superior Donuts” got the ax.

and for next season. But and got the ax. Finally, ABC is sending “Alex, Inc.” away, but keeping everything Shonda Rhimes. “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Station 19,” and “For the People” will live another season. Other series that are safe are “American Housewife,” “Black-ish,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Speechless,” and “Splitting Up Together.”

