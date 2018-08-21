Regional Company Dan Dee Pretzel and Potato Chip Company Closing Its Cleveland Doors

In a stunning shock, Dan Dee Pretzel and Potato Chip Company has closed the doors to it's Cleveland warehouse. Employees were notfified last minute and Channel 5 has the on-scene report.

The company is regional and has been in Northeast Ohio, West Virigina and Pennsylvania for a very long time but has had financial issues in the past. According to Case Western Reserve Univeristy, the company is in debt.

Sad news for those who loved their pretzels, corn and cheese twists and chips. Dan Dee Pretzel and Potato Chip Company has not issued a comment as of Tuesday, August 21st at 7:53am.