Regal Cinemas Suspending Operations at All U.S. Theaters

Some sad news...

October 5, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

After reopening in August, the second-largest cinema chain in the county will close all locations nationwide. 

This follows the postponements for big-budget Hollywood films just like the recent push-back of the James Bond title “No Time to Die.”

Nearby theaters include Regal Middleburg Town Square, Regal Richmond Square, Regal's Crocker Park location, and Regal Great Northern Mall. There are also Regal theaters at Montrose and Cuyahoga Falls. 

The company behind Regal Theaters, Cineworld, will shutter 543 U.S theaters indefinitely and UK/Ireland theaters. Cineworld lost about $1.64 billion in the first half of the year due to COVID and movie cancellations/postponements. 

Tags: 
Movie Theaters
cancellation
regal theaters

Recent Podcast Audio
Jane Lynch Joins The Show To Talk About The Weakest Link Revival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks How Halloween Should Be Safe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kurt From Main Street Lorain WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About How To Have A Safe Labor Day Weekend WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To A Student About Their In-School Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About How Long We Will Be Wearing Masks, False Positives WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes