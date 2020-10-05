Regal Cinemas Suspending Operations at All U.S. Theaters

After reopening in August, the second-largest cinema chain in the county will close all locations nationwide.

This follows the postponements for big-budget Hollywood films just like the recent push-back of the James Bond title “No Time to Die.”

Nearby theaters include Regal Middleburg Town Square, Regal Richmond Square, Regal's Crocker Park location, and Regal Great Northern Mall. There are also Regal theaters at Montrose and Cuyahoga Falls.

The company behind Regal Theaters, Cineworld, will shutter 543 U.S theaters indefinitely and UK/Ireland theaters. Cineworld lost about $1.64 billion in the first half of the year due to COVID and movie cancellations/postponements.