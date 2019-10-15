Reese's "Mystery Shapes" Coming Back This Winter
Here's some new shapes to decipher!
Reese's seasonal mystery shapes are coming back: use your imagination to decipher what these peanut butter and chocolate goodies are.
According to Instagrammer @candyhunting, these are the first new Reese's holiday mystery shapes in two decadres.
New Reese's Mystery Shapes will be out for the holiday season! These are the first new holiday shapes in 20 years. According to the info with the candy, Hershey's agrees with consumers that the Reese's Trees don't actually look like trees, so they "wanted to give you something new to talk about." I think the first and third Reese's shapes in the picture are rather obvious. I have no clue what that second shape is, though. A trapezoid? Whatever it is, it still tastes good! Huge thanks to Hershey's for sending the Reese's!