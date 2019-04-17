Reese’s Will Be 'Freezing Peanut Butter Eggs' To Give Away Later This Year

They clearly know we prefer the eggs!

April 17, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
According to the Jen and Tim Poll, most people prefer the Peanut Butter Easter Eggs over any other variation of Reese's. But you usually have to wait for months on end since it's seasonal! 

But Reese's is saving some of their eggs for later this summer. They won't be able to bought, instead you'll have to enter a lottery!

To win a batch of 36 Reese's PB Eggs, here's the link. The site is live through April 19th or while supplies last. 

