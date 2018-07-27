Recycling Fines In The City of Cleveland Kick Up August 1st

July 27, 2018
Local

The City of Cleveland voted to give fines for improper recycling. So starting on August 1st, the following will be a fineable offense: 

  • Trash mixed with recycling
  • Excess waste outside of City-issued bins. Only items in the bins can be picked up by the automated trucks, but bulk items can still be placed on the tree lawn during the first full week of each month.
  • Bins set out too early (before noon the day before the scheduled pick-up)
  • Leaving bins out too late (after noon the day after the scheduled pick-up)

Check out some tips on recycling over on Cleveland.com

cleveland

