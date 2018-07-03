Record Breaking Amount of Travel This 4th of July!

Be careful on the roads this holiday weekend! The AAA is expecting record-breaking travel this week as 46.9 million Americans are projected to travel, at minimum, 50 miles over the holiday. Gas prises are the most expensive for driving since 2014.

“This Independence Day will be one for the record books as more Americans take to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways than ever before,” said Bill Sutherland, the senior vice president for Travel and Publishing for AAA.