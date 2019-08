Recipe: Yellow Mustard Ice Cream (Churn Free)

INGREDIENTS - Serves 6

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup whole milk

1/4 cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup French's Classic Yellow Mustard

1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1 teaspoon Yellow Food Color

1 drop Green Food Color

1/8 teaspoon salt

Here's the official recipie from French's themselves:

Place cream in blender container; cover. Blend on high until stiff peaks form, about 35 to 45 seconds. Add remaining ingredients; cover. Blend on high speed until well blended and slightly thickened, scraping down sides as needed.

Pour ice cream mixture into a freezer-safe container. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing down to cover surface of ice cream mixture. Freeze at least 6 hours or until firm. Serve with pretzel brittle (see recipe tip), crushed pretzels or in a pretzel cone, if desired.

Pretzel Brittle: Preheat oven to 300°F. Mix 1 cup finely crushed pretzel sticks, 3 cups coarsely crushed pretzel sticks, 6 tablespoons malted milk powder and 2 tablespoons nonfat milk powder in large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Add 14 tablespoons melted butter; stir until well blended. Spread pretzel mixture into an even layer on parchment-lined shallow baking pan. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until browned. Allow to cool 10 minutes. Break into pieces to serve.

