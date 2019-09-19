LIST: Reasons Not To Miss Veils & Tails Bridal Fair!

Congratulations! If you're reading this, we're assuming you recently added some bling to your left hand.

Or maybe someone close to you did?

Either way, Star 102 is here to help you with literally all the steps you (or your friend!) need to walk down the aisle.

Here are some reasons why you just can't miss the annual Veils & Tails Bridal Fair on September 25th at Red Space.

Everything you need is in one spot.

A ton of Cleveland's most trusted and most sought-after Bridal Experts will be in the same place. On September 25th you'll be able to get some one-on-one time with the areas best photographers, venues, DJs and more! Check out our current list of vendors here.

Food Sampling.

Taste delicious food from venues participating in the Bridal Fair!

Okay, back to the wedding planning.

Not only will all the hottest trends of 2019 be featured, but Cleveland's fantastic Bridal Experts will be eager to help you plan your big day just as you have always imagined it to be.

We're into saving.

Parking is free. You rarely see that at large events these days, right? In addition, just think of the money (and time) you're saving by meeting up with everyone in ONE PLACE rather than driving all over NEO to meet individually. As if you weren't sold on that, most vendors offer booth prizes and coupons for brides.