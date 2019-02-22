Real-Life Mario Kart Races Heading For Cleveland!

The three 'C's' of Ohio are getting a Mario Kart-style racing opportunity: Mushroom Rally USA is coming to Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati! Check out their tweets below.

Due to huge demand in #Columbus and #Cincinnati, we're adding a date in #Cleveland! Make sure to sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale FIRST! https://t.co/uzcgsEsQRS #mushroomrally — Mushroom Rally USA (@MushroomRally) February 16, 2019

No date or location has been announced. The race is not endorsed by Nintendo but the race is inspired by the video game. People dress up in characters such as Mario and Luigi for the races.