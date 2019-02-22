Real-Life Mario Kart Races Heading For Cleveland!

Can I throw a banana at Tim's kart?

February 22, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

The three 'C's' of Ohio are  getting a Mario Kart-style racing opportunity: Mushroom Rally USA is coming to Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati! Check out their tweets below.

No date or location has been announced. The race is not endorsed by Nintendo but the race is inspired by the video game. People dress up in characters such as Mario and Luigi for the races.

Tags: 
mario kart
cleveland
racing

