Raising Cane's Hiring 100 People For North Olmsted Location

August 14, 2020
The eighth Raising Cane's location in Northeast Ohio will be in North Olmsted, and they're looking to hire 100 people for the new store!

Open interviews will be held at Live 360 Studio at Great Northern Mall on Tuesdays (1pm-6pm), Wednesdays (11:30am-4:30pm) and Thursdays (1-6pm) until September 8th.

“We look forward to hiring a vibrant crew to join us in sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area, in addition to getting involved with schools and organizations throughout the community,” said President of Raising Cane’s Ohio Eric Ongaro.

 

