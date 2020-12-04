Kids Can’t Wait: For this one day, we are shining a bright light in our community on the spirit of these kids and the spirit of giving. Join us in supporting kids at UH Rainbow. The funds raised support a variety of high priority needs within Rainbow that have no other funding sources. This includes Research, Equipment, Pediatric Services and Programs such as Family & Child Life

*Rainbow treats every child that comes to them for care, regardless of a family’s ability to pay

*It cost 5X more to treat a child vs. an adult

* Become a Giant Eagle Miracle Maker Miracle Maker--Donate $20 (or more) per month

● $20 is just $.65 a day or just $5 a week

Instead of

● One latte or smoothie or carryout... each week, you could be a Miracle Maker for the child that needs your help!