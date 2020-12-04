Rachel Ford: Rainbow Stories 2020

December 4, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Pic
Categories: 
Rainbow
Rainbow Stories

Can you imagine receiving cancer treatment during COVID-19?

In October 2019 Rachel found a swollen lymph node in her neck and thought at first it was a knot from sleeping on it funny. Two weeks later when the “knot” hadn’t gone away, she knew something was wrong. After visits to her primary care physician, the ER, and an Ear Nose and Throat doctor, followed by a myriad of tests, she was officially diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Diagnosed January 10th , 2020 with what was later specified as stage 2B Lymphocyte-Rich Classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which makes up only 5% of all Lymphoma diagnoses and even rarer in females.

 Rachel’s first Chemo was on 2/5/2020  and her last Chemo treatment was  on 7/29/2020 (twelve rounds). She also celebrated her 21st birthday in the hospital while getting chemo!

Rachel is has no Evidence of Disease as of 8/26/2020! Every year, Rachel and her dad Jeff have shaved their heads for St. Baldrick’s (raising money for cancer research) and participated in Extra Life, a gaming fundraiser for UH Rainbow. Still raises funds now and it’s obviously even more personal. Rachel is planning a wedding with her fiancé Dan and taking college classes.

UH Rainbow has just opened the new Andrew Urhman Inpatient Unit within the Angie Fowler Adolescent to Young Adult Cancer Institute. Funds raised through Radiothon support programs like Music Therapy and Family and Child Life services which Rachel used during her time in the hospital.

To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS or text UHRainbow to 51555 to donate or click here to make an online donation.

Tags: 
Rainbow Stories 2020
2020 Rainbow Radiothon
UH Rainbow babies and Children's Hospital Rainbow Radiothon

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes