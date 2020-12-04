Rachel Ford: Rainbow Stories 2020

Can you imagine receiving cancer treatment during COVID-19?

In October 2019 Rachel found a swollen lymph node in her neck and thought at first it was a knot from sleeping on it funny. Two weeks later when the “knot” hadn’t gone away, she knew something was wrong. After visits to her primary care physician, the ER, and an Ear Nose and Throat doctor, followed by a myriad of tests, she was officially diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Diagnosed January 10th , 2020 with what was later specified as stage 2B Lymphocyte-Rich Classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which makes up only 5% of all Lymphoma diagnoses and even rarer in females.

Rachel’s first Chemo was on 2/5/2020 and her last Chemo treatment was on 7/29/2020 (twelve rounds). She also celebrated her 21st birthday in the hospital while getting chemo!

Rachel is has no Evidence of Disease as of 8/26/2020! Every year, Rachel and her dad Jeff have shaved their heads for St. Baldrick’s (raising money for cancer research) and participated in Extra Life, a gaming fundraiser for UH Rainbow. Still raises funds now and it’s obviously even more personal. Rachel is planning a wedding with her fiancé Dan and taking college classes.

UH Rainbow has just opened the new Andrew Urhman Inpatient Unit within the Angie Fowler Adolescent to Young Adult Cancer Institute. Funds raised through Radiothon support programs like Music Therapy and Family and Child Life services which Rachel used during her time in the hospital.

