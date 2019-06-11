If you live in Lake County, you more than likely experienced a bit of an earthquake yesterday! The 4.4 quake was detected in Lake Erie about a half-mile north of Eastlake. This caused a lot of twitter reaction, and none more creative than the Cleveland Indians Class A affiliate The Captains.

For one night and one night only, we will be changing our name to the "Quake County Captains"



NO new uniforms, headshots or merch. But we'll tweet it out a lot. — Quake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 10, 2019

The Quake County Captains were able to get the win as well!

They have also decided to keep shaking things up! Classic Park should be a great time tonight :)