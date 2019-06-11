The Quake County Captains
Captains change their name for a day
If you live in Lake County, you more than likely experienced a bit of an earthquake yesterday! The 4.4 quake was detected in Lake Erie about a half-mile north of Eastlake. This caused a lot of twitter reaction, and none more creative than the Cleveland Indians Class A affiliate The Captains.
For one night and one night only, we will be changing our name to the "Quake County Captains"— Quake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 10, 2019
NO new uniforms, headshots or merch. But we'll tweet it out a lot.
The Quake County Captains were able to get the win as well!
CAPTAINS WIN!— Quake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 11, 2019
Final: @LCCaptains 10, @LansingLugnuts 4
W: Morris (4-2)
L: Watson (1-1)
They have also decided to keep shaking things up! Classic Park should be a great time tonight :)
We've decided to shake things up tomorrow night too!— Quake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 10, 2019
$4 tickets, $4 milkSHAKES, $4 off $25 or more in the Cargo Hold & more!
Now accepting earthquake related song suggestions --https://t.co/6dYXNWdcwT