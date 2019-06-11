The Quake County Captains

Captains change their name for a day

June 11, 2019
If you live in Lake County, you more than likely experienced a bit of an earthquake yesterday! The 4.4 quake was detected in Lake Erie about a half-mile north of Eastlake. This caused a lot of twitter reaction, and none more creative than the Cleveland Indians Class A affiliate The Captains.

The Quake County Captains were able to get the win as well! 

They have also decided to keep shaking things up! Classic Park should be a great time tonight :)

 

