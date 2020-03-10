Postmates Offers No Contact Delivery During Coronavirus Outbreak

This is great!

March 10, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

People haven’t stopped ordering takeout because of the coronavirus outbreak, but Postmates is trying to make the whole process safer for everyone involved. The food delivery service has added a new feature that allows customers to get their food without contact.

Postmates announced their new no-contact option on their website and now people can specify how they want to receive their deliveries - meeting drivers at the door, curbside, or non-contact, where food is left at the door.

Grocery delivery service Instacart has also added a new non-contact option, so getting food brought to you at home without having to deal with another human is getting easier.

Check out more about Postmates' new policy on their website.

Tags: 
Coronavirus

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - March 6th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Dr. Edwards, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist At UH Rainbow About Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Believe in Ohio Continues to Create a “Culture of Innovation” in Ohio High Schools WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Share A Vision: The Organization Raising Money to Help Those With Autism Spectrum Take the Trip of a Lifetime. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Signature Health is Offering Free Vaccines for Children. WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes