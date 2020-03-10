Postmates Offers No Contact Delivery During Coronavirus Outbreak

People haven’t stopped ordering takeout because of the coronavirus outbreak, but Postmates is trying to make the whole process safer for everyone involved. The food delivery service has added a new feature that allows customers to get their food without contact.

Postmates announced their new no-contact option on their website and now people can specify how they want to receive their deliveries - meeting drivers at the door, curbside, or non-contact, where food is left at the door.

Grocery delivery service Instacart has also added a new non-contact option, so getting food brought to you at home without having to deal with another human is getting easier.

Check out more about Postmates' new policy on their website.