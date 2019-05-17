Pokémon Pop Up Bar Coming To Cleveland!

Australian promoter Viral Ventures has announced their brining a Pokémon Pop Up Bar to Cleveland! Details are short for right now.

But here's what we know: whatever venue they pick will transform into a 'real-life version' of the game. Players will get two hours to hunt, battle and catch Pokemon with the goal being, well, let’s just say you gotta catch 'em all.

There will also be Pokemon burgers, cocktails, a DJ and costume contest. There will be gifts for the game and costume winners.

The event is all ages, but if you're under 21 you must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets aren't on sale yet but they will cost $25. You can get notifications at thepokebarpopup.com.