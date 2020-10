Get this nutty news:

The iconic 26 feet long peanut is coming to Cleveland. The NUTmobile is driven by the Planters Peanutter team.

October 20th, we will at the Cleveland Food Bank volunteering from 1pm-4:30pm.

October 23th and 25th we will be set up at Burnham Orchard from 12pm-4pm.

Check them out and stay nuts everyone!