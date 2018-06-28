Planters Cheez Balls Are Returning To Stores!

I can always use a good cheese ball

June 28, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

After a tweleve year hiatus, lovable 90s snack and overall food icon Planters' Cheez Balls are returning to our lives once more.

For twelve years, we as a people suffered. But now the orange spheres of cheesy deliciousness will be back on the shelves for a limited time at Walmart and onlineat Amazon. They will cost $2, which is pretty cheap considering how priceless they are. 

Tags: 
cheez balls

Upcoming Events

30 Jun
Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center Community Open House Lakewood Family Health Center
01 Jul
Liberty Fest at Crocker Park Crocker Park
01 Jul
Melissa Etheridge at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
11 Jul
Weezer and Pixies Blossom Music Center
12 Jul
Entercom Free Lunch at Public Square Public Square
View More Events