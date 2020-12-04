PJ Ross: Rainbow Stories 2020

At 12 weeks old, PJ was diagnosed with Left Unicoronal Craniosynostosis and had his first surgery at just 6.5 months to reshape his skull, allowing his brain more room to grow. Since then, he has had an additional 18 surgeries on his eyes, skull, tonsils & adenoids, and ears.

Throughout all of his surgeries and hospital stays, PJ has become a part of the Rainbow family, sharing plenty of tears and laughter throughout the years.

PJ will have his 19th surgery this month with Dr. Tomei and Dr. Kumar to fix a defect in his skull. Every year, PJ and his family bring food to the PICU and Rainbow 3 (where he spends most of his time) and PJ donates toys every Christmas season. PJ is into all things sports (especially Cleveland sports) and enjoys video games, playing baseball, and Frisbee

Funds raised today help to provide supplies for families in the hospital to keep them entertained during their stay. You can help kids like PJ by becoming a miracle maker and donating now!



