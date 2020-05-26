Pizza Hut Giving Away Free Pizzas To 2020 Grads

Pizza Hut is working to give away half a million pies to 2020 high school grads!

Members of a high school class of 2020 can sign up for the Hut Rewards program and recieve their coupon, which is only available as supplies last!

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://bit.ly/2XmKGkz to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last.