Pink and Her Kids Are Featured on People Magazine's 'Beautiful Issue'

Pink and her two kids, son Jameson Moon and six-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, are on the cover of People magazines newly renamed “Beautiful” issue.

The issue, which used to be called the 'Most Beautiful' has changed because People doesn't want the issue to be about popularity but instead, a focus on beautiful things in general.

In the interivew Pink did with People, she talks about family and love.

“I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids knowthey can count on you, and that you’ll be there. My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay. I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.’ ”

Pink says that her family belives in "fairness and justice. And I believe that a boy can do anything. So I have boys that flip dirt bikes and I have boy friends that wear dresses. It’s all okay to me. It’s whatever floats your boat. So that’s the kind of house that we live in.”

Pink adds that it was relatable to her about worrying about her kids in the contemporary age.

“I have so many worries and fears as a parent. I’m such a worrier. They’re going to be fine. They chose this family. They know what they’re doing. But the world, I don’t know if the world’s going to be fine, and so I pray a lot. I cry a lot. I talk to them a lot. I hope a lot. I curse a lot.”