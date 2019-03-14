Pie Deals For Pi Day!

Domino’s: Not specific for Pi Day but through April 28, Domino’s is giving Piece of the Pie Rewards members an easy way to earn points that can redeemed for a free Domino's pizza – no matter what brand's pizza they buy. The latest version of Domino’s mobile app is needed to "to scan a pizza or an eligible image of a pizza.”

Hungry Howie's: Order a medium one-topping pizza for just $3.14 with the purchase of any bread at regular price. The deal is only good on carryout orders with the code "19PI."

Cici's: Stop in and get an adult buffet for just $3.14 with the purchase of another adult buffet and large drink. You'll need this coupon, though.



White Castle: Grab a coupon through the chain's email list or social media and get a breakfast slider combo (with a hash brown and small coffee) for $3.14.

Boston Market: With a Pi Day coupon Thursday, get a free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink at any one of the more than 450 U.S. locations. The coupon is available at www.bostonmarket.com.

Whole Foods: Stop into Amazon Groceries and you'll get $3.14 off a whole large bakery pie (while supplies last).



Bakers Square: Take $2 off any whole pie



California Pizza Kitchen: Get a slice of key lime pie for $3.14. The deal isn't valid at stadiums or airports or if you're ordering through a delivery app.



Kroger: Multiple pies are available for $3.14.

