PICS: 'World's Ugliest Dog' Goes To Dog Named 'Scamp The Tramp'

The 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest happened over the weekend and Scamp The Tramp took the top honors! Take a look at Scamp down below. His own says they'll be calling him Scamp The Champ from now on!

TOP DOG! #ScampTheTramp won the title of World's Ugliest Dog. He was adopted an hour before he was set to be euthanized. Now, he's got a trophy, $1,500 prize and trip to New York City! Talk about an underdog! pic.twitter.com/be9EjIKfCM — John-Carlos Estrada (@JohnCarlos_WINK) June 24, 2019