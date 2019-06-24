PICS: 'World's Ugliest Dog' Goes To Dog Named 'Scamp The Tramp'
The annual event was held in Pasadena, CA
The 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest happened over the weekend and Scamp The Tramp took the top honors! Take a look at Scamp down below. His own says they'll be calling him Scamp The Champ from now on!
He was adopted an hour before he was set to be euthanized. Now, he's got a trophy, $1,500 prize and trip to New York City!
