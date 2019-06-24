PICS: 'World's Ugliest Dog' Goes To Dog Named 'Scamp The Tramp'

The annual event was held in Pasadena, CA

June 24, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

The 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest happened over the weekend and Scamp The Tramp took the top honors! Take a look at Scamp down below. His own says they'll be calling him Scamp The Champ from now on!

