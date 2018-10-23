Pickle Candy Canes Are Back!

I wonder if they're good...?

October 23, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
pickle
The title of this article says it all! Take a look below...

A box of six costs about $9 and is available through Walmart and Amazon.

Would you try this??

